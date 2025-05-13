Effortless Trading Journey Mindset Tips Through the Power of Breath (step1)

Why Do Most People Fail in the Trading Market?

Patience — it’s not just a word. It’s the missing link in the trading world.

While many refer to it as trading psychology, some tend to complicate it. But let me tell you — it’s much simpler than you think.

In a world dominated by social media and fast video content, people’s tolerance for putting in the necessary 10,000 hours of focused work has significantly decreased.

Instead of building the needed neural networks in the brain, most individuals give up during the planting season, long before the time to harvest arrives.

We've Been There — And We're Here for You

My team and I have already walked this difficult path.

We’ve faced the same failures you might face — and we’re here to support you through it.

Using simple yet powerful techniques, we aim to reprogram your subconscious mind for real, lasting transformation aligned with your trading goals.

The Conscious vs. the Subconscious

Your conscious mind is willpower — your subconscious mind is power.

And in the battle between will and power, power always wins.

That’s why we’re inviting you to train your trader subconscious, so it can continue guiding you even when your conscious effort fades.

A Journey We've Tested Ourselves

This is not just theory.

The steps and exercises we share are the result of real-life experience — tested and proven in the market.

By completing them, you’ll form a new kind of friendship:

One between your inner world and your outer performance.

And nothing fuels success like this kind of alignment.

Step One: Conscious Breathing

You’ve likely heard about the benefits of conscious breathing.

But just like going to the gym requires a coach and a plan to build muscles, breathing requires structure, timing, and intention.

Why Breathing Matters in Trading

In trading, we need to regulate our reactivity levels —

the part of our brain that:

Fuels creativity

Enables sharp analysis and deep reasoning

Ensures precise execution

Allows review and improvement without emotional chaos

Builds patience for slow, steady results

Let’s Practice: How to Breathe Consciously

Sit or lie down in a comfortable position. Inhale deeply into your belly (diaphragmatic breathing) — allow the air to rise to your brainstem over 4 seconds. Hold your breath for 2 seconds, focusing attention on the space between your eyebrows. Exhale slowly and deeply over 6 seconds.

✅ You can use the free utility Effortless journey to time your breathing.

🔁 Repeat this cycle 12 times at the start of your day.

This will increase blood flow to brain regions that control your sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems —

and these are exactly the spots where, in future steps, we’ll be planting powerful seeds.

Your Daily Plan

Perform this breathing cycle twice daily : once in the morning and once before sleep.

Continue for 1 full week

❌ No need for visualization or mystical meditations.

✅ We're focused on science-backed methods — to strengthen your mental muscles, not to seek spiritual highs.

Growth Is a Shared Journey

Where science meets discipline, the results always flourish.

We want you to experience those results — and we want to grow with you.

🗣 Share your experience with this breathing practice.

💬 Got questions or doubts? Just reach out — we’re here and ready to respond.

Because you are part of this family.

And our growth is a connected chain — every link makes the whole stronger.

🧠 Ready for the next step? Stay tuned.

This is just the beginning of training your subconscious to trade for you — with patience as your superpower.



