US House Rejects Rule Authority to Accelerate Trading



Washington - The battle to grant the request of President Barak Obama to get the authority "speed" is important in the effort to improve US relations with Asia will be back at the start in the House of Representatives next week.



Lawmakers are expected to change the voting results reject the draft rules bagipekerja US aid reached on Friday (12/6).



But the bill is stalled in the House because of Obama and House Speaker John Boehner suffered a defeat in the first ballot rules.



Both of these rules will be incorporated in the bill, and both must be passed before the bill is enacted.



An adviser to Republican in the House told reporters that party leaders hope to hold a vote to pass the bill section related assistance to workers.



In Japan, Economics Minister Akira Amari trade bill hope it can be revived.



"Schedule fastest to reach a broader agreement at the ministerial level is becoming increasingly difficult," Amari said in a press conference just hours after the voting results in the US House of Representatives.



"We do not need to be overly optimistic. We continue to observe the efforts in the US Congress that it carefully. "



Obama, who previously filed a personal request to the congressmen of the Democratic party in order to support these workers assistance program, urging them to support the new rules.



"The new trade agreement should be implemented in conjunction with assistance for US workers who in the past affected trade agreement," he said in a written statement. He added that this program will help about 100 thousand workers per year.



Members of Parliament from Republican Steve Scalise said the president should work together with members of the Democratic Party's stubborn support for the program is sufficient.



"They are holding hostages but now they realize that can not be killed," he said.



Worker assistance program that will end in September this was strongly opposed by both Parties, with the results of the final vote 302-126.



US trading partners such as Japan urged Congress passed a bill that country in order to accelerate the trade agreements covering 40 per cent of the world economy can be achieved.



The US House of Representatives member from the Democratic party did not heed the president's personal requests and joined with Republicans to reject the rules to help a lot of Americans who lost their jobs as a result of the trade agreement.



However, supporters of this rule was to have hope after the House approved the other rules to give Obama authority "speed" in negotiating trade agreements the Trans-Pacific Partnership, TPP.