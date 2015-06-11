Bitcoin News: Estonian Bank to Borrow Blockchain, Bitcoin ransom group DD4BC, former Goldman Sachs employee unveiled the first look of Abra

Estonian Bank to Borrow Blockchain for Payment App

Estonia-based LHV Bank recent announced to utilize Blockchain — Bitcoin’s underlying technology — to create a special money transfer application. According to the available reports, the app will be called “The Cuber Wallet” and will facilitate users with zero cost and speedy Euro transactions. LHV’s decision ultimately it the first bank to have ever adopted a real programmable money.



Bitcoin Ransom Group DD4BC Still Targeting Companies

Despite being under the radars of many law enforcement groups, Bitcoin ransom group DD4BC is still making it presence felt on the internet.

“Right now we are running a small demonstrative attack on 1 of your IPs. Don’t worry, it will not be hard, since we do not want to crash your server at this moment, and will stop in 60 minutes. It’s just to prove that we are serious. We are aware that you probably don’t have 40 BTC at the moment, so we are giving you 24 hours to get BTC and pay us.”



Meet Abra, a New Global Remittance App

A former Goldman Sachs employee recently unveiled the first look of his Bitcoin-based global remittance application, called Abra. Unlike its counterparts, Abra services do not get dependent on banking services and utilize a Uber-like protocol to transfer money across the countries.