FX Weekly Ranking and Rating Wk24 / Tue. 9-June-2015

CHF/JPY: Long









Possible positions for this week

FxTaTrader Forex weekly ranking and rating Wk24 / Update Tue. 09-June-2015



Position has been opened on May 6. The pair was low in the ranking list for several weeks but is lately back high in the Top 10 with a rank of 7.The CHF has a currency score of 7 and the JPY a score of 3. The Weekly and Daily are all looking strong. The 4 Hour chart seems to consolidate a bit. The currency score difference is 4 and the CHF is one of the strongest currency at the moment followed by the GBP(7) and the EUR(6). Only the GBP is stronger with a score of 8. If you are interested in the trades click here There are some good opportunities this week in the Top 10 like the GBP/AUD, AUD/CHF, GBP/JPY, CHF/JPY etc. The GBP/AUD is the most interesting at the moment for the strategy but a convincing break above the highs of last February has the preference before taking positions.Analysis based on TA charts for all the major currency pairs. Good luck to all. No advice, just info. Every week the Forex ranking rating list will be prepared in the weekend. All the relevant Time Frames will be analyzed and the ATR and Pip value will be set.

There will be 2 updates during the week on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Daily and 4 Hour chart will then be analyzed and updated.

This makes that there will be no more than 48 trading hours between each update. This is a reasonable period when considering that the smallest time frame used is the 4 hours, meaning 12 price bars/candlesticks.





_______________________________________________________



The Forex ranking and rating list is meaningful data for my FxTaTrader strategy. Besides this list I also use the Currency Score which is also available once a week on my blog at FxTaTrader.com also together with my weekly analysis on my Strategy.