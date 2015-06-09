10 Tuesday Reads - 10 big lies in the financial services industry, Apple’s WWDC by the numbers, the world forgot about Japan, and more

Nearing Peak, U.S. Home Price Gains to Slow (Barron’s) see also Housing Bubble? Despite Rising Prices, Most Economists Still Say No (Real Time Economics)

Housing Bubble? Despite Rising Prices, Most Economists Still Say No (Real Time Economics) The world forgot about Japan. But it’s back (Quartz)

Here’s a Few Facts and Charts That Gold Bugs Might Not Like: Should you be holding gold? (Bloomberg) see also Hulbert: This bear market in gold still has too many bulls (MarketWatch)

Hulbert: This bear market in gold still has too many bulls (MarketWatch) 10 Big Lies in the Financial Services Industry (Above the Market)

McDonald’s Global Sales Have Fallen Every Month for the Last Year (Slate)

What you need to know about the NOAA global warming faux pause paper (Guardian) see also Possible artifacts of data biases in the recent global surface warming hiatus (Science)

Possible artifacts of data biases in the recent global surface warming hiatus (Science) Drought Is Bearing Fruit for Washington Wineries (NY Times)

Apple’s WWDC By The Numbers (Buzzfeed) see also Apple Unveils Apple Music, New Software, puts spotlight on music streaming service, news app at its developers conference (WSJ)

Apple Unveils Apple Music, New Software, puts spotlight on music streaming service, news app at its developers conference (WSJ) Fintech’s Forgotten Markets (TechCrunch)

Hot, young stars shine in Hubble telescope’s 25th anniversary photo (Mashable) see also Mind-boggling images from 25 years of the Hubble Telescope (Mashable)

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