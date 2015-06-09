10 Tuesday Reads - 10 big lies in the financial services industry, Apple’s WWDC by the numbers, the world forgot about Japan, and more

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- Nearing Peak, U.S. Home Price Gains to Slow (Barron’s) see also Housing Bubble? Despite Rising Prices, Most Economists Still Say No (Real Time Economics)
- The world forgot about Japan. But it’s back (Quartz)
- Here’s a Few Facts and Charts That Gold Bugs Might Not Like: Should you be holding gold? (Bloomberg) see also Hulbert: This bear market in gold still has too many bulls (MarketWatch)
- 10 Big Lies in the Financial Services Industry (Above the Market)
- McDonald’s Global Sales Have Fallen Every Month for the Last Year (Slate)
- What you need to know about the NOAA global warming faux pause paper (Guardian) see also Possible artifacts of data biases in the recent global surface warming hiatus (Science)
- Drought Is Bearing Fruit for Washington Wineries (NY Times)
- Apple’s WWDC By The Numbers (Buzzfeed) see also Apple Unveils Apple Music, New Software, puts spotlight on music streaming service, news app at its developers conference (WSJ)
- Fintech’s Forgotten Markets (TechCrunch)
- Hot, young stars shine in Hubble telescope’s 25th anniversary photo (Mashable) see also Mind-boggling images from 25 years of the Hubble Telescope (Mashable)
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