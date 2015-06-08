Weekly economic calendar June 8-12: main events and macrostatistics

Compared with the previous week, the period from June 8 to June 12 has a less busy agenda. However, it will be more accurate to say the economic week has started from Sunday - the first day of the G7 Summit held in Germany.

Monday, June 8



This day marks bank holiday in Australia due to Queen’s Birthday.

For the rest of the world, Sunday marked the beginning of the week, as it was the first day of the G7 Summit with the main issues on the agenda being the Ukraine, Greek bailout and Green Climate Fund. The meeting will continue for the next couple of days.

In the euro zone, Germany is to release data on industrial production.

In Canada, the Housing Starts and the Building Permits will be published.



In the US, the noteworthy macro update scheduled is the Labor Market Conditions Index for May.

Tuesday, June 9



The euro zone is to release revised data on first quarter economic growth.

The UK Inflation Report Hearing is to be released.

Switzerland’s Consumer Price Index will come out.

In the US, the Wholesale Inventories and the JOLTS Job Openings are expected to be out.



Late in the night, the RBA Governor Glenn Stevens will have a speech.



Wednesday, June 10



Norway’s and Greece’s CPI for May will be out.

In the United Kingdom, the NIESR GDP Estimate for the three months until May will be expected.



The UK Manufacturing and Industrial Production are to be published.

In the US, the Business Inventories for April and the Monthly Budget Statement for May will come out.



The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will publish its Monetary Policy Statement with the decision on interest rates explaining its stance.



Overnight, the Australian Bureau of Statistics will issue numerous indicators for the labor market performance, including May’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, employment change and participation rate.

Thursday, June 11



France, Sweden and Portugal will release their final CPIs for May.

The U.S. is to release reports on initial jobless claims and retail sales.

Friday, June 12



In the euro area, the Industrial Production for April is expected.

In Germany, the Wholesale Price Index for May is coming out.



Spain’s final CPI for May is to be released.

The U.S. is to finish the week with data on producer price inflation and consumer sentiment.

The Preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for June will also be released.