China's X86 server market scale reached USD1.6 billion, a year-on-year increase of 23%, according to a report from market research

Inspur, Dell, and Lenovo ranked the top three in this market.



Statistics from Gartner show that during the first quarter of 2015, the global server market saw obvious growth with shipments of 2.67 million units, representing a year-on-year increase of 13%. This was reportedly the first time for the global server market to reach double-digit growth since the global economic crisis in 2008.



In the Chinese market, Inspur servers led the marketplace with 21% market share, followed by Dell and Lenovo. The market shares of those top three manufacturers did not have large gaps.



In addition, Gartner reported that market shares of non-branded server providers further shrank, marking a year-on-year sales decrease of 68%.