FX Weekly Ranking and Rating Wk23 / Sun. 31-May-2015

When looking at the Top 10 in the Weekly Ranking and Rating list we can see that for the coming week the following stronger currencies are well represented for going long: CHF(4X) followed by the GBP(3X) and the USD(2X). The AUD(4X) is the weaker currency followed by the NZD(3X) and the JPY(2X).
A nice combination for coming week may be e.g:
- AUD/CHF with the GBP/JPY
- GBP/AUD with the CHF/JPY
- AUD/USD with the GBP/JPY
- AUD/USD with the CHF/JPY
More details on the (possible) traded pairs will be provided in my strategy article that will also be published this weekend. The possible positions for coming week for the strategy will then also be described.
FxTaTrader Forex weekly ranking and rating list Week 23 / Sunday 31-May-2015Analysis based on TA charts for all the major currency pairs. Good luck to all. No advice, just info. Every week the Forex ranking rating list will be prepared in the weekend. All the relevant Time Frames will be analyzed and the ATR and Pip value will be set.
There will be 2 updates during the week on
Tuesday and Wednesday. The Daily and 4 Hour chart will then be analyzed
and updated.
This makes that there will be no more than 48 trading hours between each update. This is a reasonable period when considering that the smallest time frame used is the 4 hours, meaning 12 price bars/candlesticks.
