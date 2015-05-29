Trading News Events: U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) - First Contraction in Growth Since 1Q 2014

A marked downward revision in the preliminary 1Q U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report may drag on the greenback and spur a near-term rebound in EUR/USD as the Federal Reserve looks to carry its zero-interest rate policy into the second-half of 2015.

Why Is This Event Important:



Even though the Fed pledges to look past the economic weakness drive by transitory factors, a larger-than-expected contraction in the growth rate may spur a further delay in the central bank’s normalization cycle as it undermines expectations for a stronger recovery.

Nevertheless, increased business outputs paired with the expansion in private-sector credit may offer a better-than-expected GDP print, and prospects for a stronger recovery may spur a bullish reaction in the dollar as the Fed remains on course to remove the zero-interest rate policy (ZIRP) in 2015.



How To Trade This Event Risk



Bearish USD Trade: Growth Rate Contracts 0.9% or Greater



Need to see green, five-minute candle following the GDP report to consider a long trade on EURUSD.

If market reaction favors a short dollar trade, buy EURUSD with two separate position.

Set stop at the near-by swing low/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward.

Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit; set reasonable limit.

Bullish USD Trade: 1Q GDP Report Exceeds Market Forecast

Need red, five-minute candle to favor a short EURUSD trade.

Implement same setup as the bearish dollar trade, just in reverse.

EURUSD Daily

Failure to preserve the near-term downward trending channel may generate a larger rebound in EUR/USD and spur a consolidation phase in the days ahead.

Interim Resistance: 1.1180 (23.6% expansion) to 1.1210 (61.8% retracement)

Interim Support: 1.0790 (50% expansion) to 1.0800 (23.6% expansion)

4Q 2014 U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

EURUSD M5: 19 pips price movement by USD - GDP news event: