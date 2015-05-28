FX Weekly Ranking and Rating Wk22 / Wed. 27-May-2015

CHF/JPY: Long









Possible positions for this week

FxTaTrader Forex weekly ranking and rating Wk22 / Update Wed. 27-May-2015



Position has been opened on May 6. The pair was low in the ranking list for about 2 weeks until yesterday and is now back in the Top 10 with a rank of 6.The CHF has a currency score of 6 and the JPY was getting stronger in the last few days but is now back to a score of 1 being the weakest currency. The Weekly chart is looking strong and the Daily is showing the the pullback may have finished. The 4 Hour chart is now in an uptrend but as long as the Daily chart stays unconvincing it is possible to see the 4 Hour chart in a downtrend again. The currency score difference is 5 and the CHF is showing strength against almost all pairs except for the GBP and USD. The JPY is the weakest currency with a score of 1 followd by the EUR(2) and the AUD(3). If you are interested in the trades click here There are some good opportunities this week in the Top 10 like the EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD, EUR/USD, GBP/JPY, AUD/USD etc. The GBP is the strongest currency at the moment with a score of 8 followed by the USD(7) and the CHF(6).Analysis based on TA charts for all the major currency pairs. Good luck to all. No advice, just info. Every week the Forex ranking rating list will be prepared in the weekend. All the relevant Time Frames will be analyzed and the ATR and Pip value will be set.

There will be 2 updates during the week on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Daily and 4 Hour chart will then be analyzed and updated.

This makes that there will be no more than 48 trading hours between each update. This is a reasonable period when considering that the smallest time frame used is the 4 hours, meaning 12 price bars/candlesticks.





