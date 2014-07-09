Overview of currrent situation, EURUSD, 09.07, 12:03MSK

On H1 was closed channel that defined corrective movement upwards. It was closed as a simple channel.

On some timeframe new channels do not appear, refer you to the previous review: Overview of currrent situation, EURUSD, 08.07

Let me remind you that the review was prepared using indicator Pivot Channels. Free version of this indicator can be found here Pivot Channels Demo.

Properties of channels will share the bad, good, very good, and each have her color.

D1.

Last open channel:EURUSD,Daily: Volatility of channel = 0.594, Spike of channel = 0.864, Spike of breakthrough = 0.722, Force of breakthrough = 3.35, Relative wave length of breakthrough = 0.32, RSI Exp , RSI Simple

H1. M30. Corrective upward movement stopped breaking through a simple channel, and by a strong channel D1 price now aims to move down. We will monitor the situation ...

Sorry for my English!)