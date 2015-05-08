Cyanogen will terminate its cooperation with OnePlus, a Chinese smartphone maker, and find a new hardware manufacturer partner

Cyanogen's CEO Kirt McMaster and founder Steve Kondik reportedly made the announcement at a conference in Beijing.

As a result of this decision, the exclusive system dispute between OnePlus and MicroMax, a smartphone maker in India, will also end. In 2014, OnePlus launched a smartphone product named OnePlus One in India, which runs on Cyanogen OS customized system and was well received in the local market. However, MicroMax later claimed that they were the exclusive partner of Cyanogen in India and sued OnePlus, which led to the suspension of sales of the Chinese smartphone.



Kondik said that Cyanogen and OnePlus have different visions for software and the two parties have been arguing about it. Therefore, it is impossible for them to continue a cooperation.

