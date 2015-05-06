FX Weekly Ranking and Rating Wk19 / Tue. 05-May-2015

Possible positions for this week

FxTaTrader Forex weekly ranking and rating Wk19 / Update Tue. 05-May-2015



The Ranking and Rating list looks a lot better than last week showing more possibilities. Positions have been opened for the GBP/JPY and profit was made on 1 position. Currently this pair has a rank of 14 and with the GBP having a currency score of 4 and the JPY a score of 1 it seems best to close the current open position. A better pair seems to be the CHF/JPY with a rank of 1 and the CHF having a currency score of 8 being the strongest currency at the moment. The Weekly and Daily chart are looking strong so this pair is interesting for the days to come this week.Analysis based on TA charts for all the major currency pairs. Good luck to all. No advice, just info. Every week the Forex ranking rating list will be prepared in the weekend. All the relevant Time Frames will be analyzed and the ATR and Pip value will be set.

There will be 2 updates during the week on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Daily and 4 Hour chart will then be analyzed and updated.

This makes that there will be no more than 48 trading hours between each update. This is a reasonable period when considering that the smallest time frame used is the 4 hours, meaning 12 price bars/candlesticks.





