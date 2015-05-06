FX Weekly Ranking and Rating Wk19 / Tue. 05-May-2015

The Ranking and Rating list looks a lot better than last week showing more possibilities. Positions have been opened for the GBP/JPY and profit was made on 1 position. Currently this pair has a rank of 14 and with the GBP having a currency score of 4 and the JPY a score of 1 it seems best to close the current open position. A better pair seems to be the CHF/JPY with a rank of 1 and the CHF having a currency score of 8 being the strongest currency at the moment. The Weekly and Daily chart are looking strong so this pair is interesting for the days to come this week.
FxTaTrader Forex weekly ranking
and rating Wk19 / Update Tue. 05-May-2015
There will be 2 updates during the week on
Tuesday and Wednesday. The Daily and 4 Hour chart will then be analyzed
and updated.
This makes that there will be no more than 48 trading hours between each update. This is a reasonable period when considering that the smallest time frame used is the 4 hours, meaning 12 price bars/candlesticks.
The
Forex ranking and rating list is meaningful data for my
FxTaTrader strategy. Besides this list I also use the Currency Score
which is also available once a week on my blog at FxTaTrader.com also
together with my
weekly analysis on my Strategy.
