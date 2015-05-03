10 Weekend Reads - Oliver Sacks’s Career, Lessons From “Flash Crash” Fiasco, Louie Louie – Jack Ely singer has died

• The austerity delusion: The case for cuts was a lie. So why does Britain still believe it? (Guardian)
• How Technology Has Affected Wages for the Last 200 Years (HBR)
• Lessons From the “Flash Crash” Regulatory Fiasco (Huffington Post)
• The Billionaire, the Dealer, and the $186 Million Rothko (Bloomberg)
• Oklahoma’s Key Expert in Supreme Court Lethal Injection Case Did His Research (ProPublica)
• How to Optimize Your Flesh Prison (The Awl)
• David Letterman Reflects on 33 Years in Late-Night Television (NY Times)
• A Rare, Personal Look at Oliver Sacks’s Early Career (Vanity Fair)
• Smashed Hits: Louie Louie – Jack Ely, singer with the Kingsmen, has died. (BBC)
• A Conservative Case for the Welfare State (Dissent) see also American politics isn’t about who you love. It’s about who you fear. (Vox)
What are you reading?