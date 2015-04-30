The Best Way To Blow Up Your Account: Don 't Mind Your equity Curve

Click on my name above for more information

Also read : Don't use stops: Hedge . There is an App For That https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/474546

Today again a few friends call me and commiserate about the EURUSD they got wrong. Again some grid EA s with martingales blow up some accounts. Yes I can put up an EA with 2000% profit , if I just keep positions and only sell the winners. This is not realistic, it is an accident waiting to happen. You must look at an equity curve and not only a growth curve on your account and on any EA s you buy. If you see high growth and a low or unchanged equity curve, something is amiss .

Look at the Renko chart below. How clear was the long trade on EURUSD today!!!!



