EURUSD Technical Analysis 2015, 19.04 - 26.04: Bear Market Rally with reversal possibilities

- The
price is located below Ichimoku cloud/kumo and near Senkou Span A line
(which is the virtual border between the primary bullish and the
primary
bearish on the chart) for possible reversal of the price movement from
the primary bearish to the primary bullish on D1 timeframe
- Tenkan-sen line is above Kijun-sen line of Ichimoku indicator for uptrend
- Chinkou Span line is indicating good breakdown within the primary bearish (bear market rally) with reversal possibilities
- Nearest support level is 1.0520 (D1)
- Nearest resistance levels are 1.0817 (D1) and 1.0954 (D1)
W1 price
is on bearish market condition with secondary ranging between 1.0461
(W1) support and 1.1051 & 1.1449 (W1) resistance levels
MN price
is on bearish breakdown with 1.0461 support level
If D1 price will break 1.0520 support level on close D1 bar so the primary bearish will be continuing
If D1 price will break 1.0817 and 1.0954 resistance levels so we may see the reversal to the primary bullish condition
If not so the price will be ranging between 1.0520 and 1.0954 levels
- Recommendation for long: watch D1 price to break 1.0954 for possible buy trade
- Recommendation
to go short: watch D1 price to break 1.0520 support level for possible sell trade
- Trading Summary: bearish
UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on EURUSD price movement for this coming week)
2015-04-20 07:00 GMT (or 09:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - German PPI]
2015-04-21 10:00 GMT (or 12:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - German ZEW Economic Sentiment]
2015-04-23 08:00 GMT (or 10:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - French Manufacturing PMI]
2015-04-23 08:30 GMT (or 10:30 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - German Manufacturing PMI]
2015-04-23 09:00 GMT (or 11:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - Manufacturing PMI]
2015-04-23 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Unemployment Claims]
2015-04-24 09:00 GMT (or 11:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - German Ifo Business Climate]
2015-04-24 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]Please note : some US (and CNY) high/medium impacted news events (incl speeches) are also affected on EURUSD price movement
|Resistance
|Support
|1.0954 (D1)
|1.0520 (D1)
|1.1449 (W1)
|1.0461 (W1)
|1.3444 (MN1)
|1.0461 (MN1)
SUMMARY : bearish
TREND : bear market rally