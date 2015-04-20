EURUSD Technical Analysis 2015, 19.04 - 26.04: Bear Market Rally with reversal possibilities
20 April 2015, 10:11
Sergey Golubev

20 April 2015, 10:11
Sergey Golubev
D1 price is on primary bearish with secondary bear market rally with good breakout which was started in the beginning of the previous week:
  • The price is located below Ichimoku cloud/kumo and near Senkou Span A line (which is the virtual border between the primary bullish and the primary bearish on the chart) for possible reversal of the price movement from the primary bearish to the primary bullish on D1 timeframe
  • Tenkan-sen line is above Kijun-sen line of Ichimoku indicator for uptrend
  • Chinkou Span line is indicating good breakdown within the primary bearish (bear market rally) with reversal possibilities
  • Nearest support level is 1.0520 (D1)
  • Nearest resistance levels are 1.0817 (D1) and 1.0954 (D1)

W1 price is on bearish market condition with secondary ranging between 1.0461 (W1) support and 1.1051 & 1.1449 (W1) resistance levels

MN price is on bearish breakdown with 1.0461 support level

If D1 price will break 1.0520 support level on close D1 bar so the primary bearish will be continuing
If D1 price will break 1.0817 and 1.0954 resistance levels so we may see the reversal to the primary bullish condition
If not so the price will be ranging between 1.0520 and 1.0954 levels

  • Recommendation for long: watch D1 price to break 1.0954 for possible buy trade
  • Recommendation to go short: watch D1 price to break 1.0520 support level for possible sell trade
  • Trading Summary: bearish

UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on EURUSD price movement for this coming week)

2015-04-20 07:00 GMT (or 09:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - German PPI]

2015-04-21 10:00 GMT (or 12:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - German ZEW Economic Sentiment

2015-04-23 08:00 GMT (or 10:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - French Manufacturing PMI

2015-04-23 08:30 GMT (or 10:30 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - German Manufacturing PMI]

2015-04-23 09:00 GMT (or 11:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - Manufacturing PMI]

2015-04-23 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Unemployment Claims]

2015-04-24 09:00 GMT (or 11:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - German Ifo Business Climate]

2015-04-24 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]

Please note : some US (and CNY) high/medium impacted news events (incl speeches) are also affected on EURUSD price movement
Resistance
Support
1.0954 (D1)
1.0520 (D1)
1.1449 (W1)
1.0461 (W1)
1.3444 (MN1)
1.0461 (MN1)


SUMMARY : bearish
TREND : bear market rally
