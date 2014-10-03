10 Thursday Reads

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- Inflation Data in the U.S. Is Built Around a Survey that People Increasingly Won’t Take (Real Time Economics)
- Why Oil is Crashing (BI) see also OPEC oil output hits highest since 2012 on Libya, Saudi (Reuters)
- 7 reasons Comcast is the most hated company in America (Daily Dot)
- Americans Have No Idea How Bad Inequality Really Is… And if they did, they wouldn’t want European-style solutions. (Slate)
- Hong Kong’s protests are putting Chinese web censorship to the test (The Verge)
- FDIC’s Hoenig Keeps Wall Street on Edge (WSJ)
- Tools to detect bullshit (Balloon Juice) see also Methods: Falsification tests (Incidental Economist)
- How to Do the Best Work of Your Life (LinkedIn)
- In conservative media, Obamacare is a disaster. In the real world, it’s atually working. (Vox) see also Studies Show Everything the Right Believes about Minimum Wage, Taxes, Global Warming, Healthcare is Wrong (Rolling Stone)
- Antarctica Has Lost Enough Ice to Cause a Measurable Shift in Gravity (Wired)