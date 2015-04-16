10 Thursday Reads - Ben Bernanke Will Work With Hedge Fund, How Google Went To Content Destination, Quantum Space Engine, and more

0
429
- Ben Bernanke Will Work With Hedge Fund Citadel as an Adviser (NYT)
- The indomitable benchmarks! (Statistical Ideas)
- Fighting the Bubble in Bubbles (BV) see also A Bubble in Bubbles? (April 2005)
- The Subtle Tyranny of Interest Rates (Azizonomics)
- How Google Went From Search Engine To Content Destination (Marketing Land) see also Case Against Google May Be Undercut by Rapid Changes in Technology (NYT)
- Retirement Rules: Rethinking a 4% Withdrawal Rate (Barron’s)
- The Student-Loan Problem Is Even Worse Than Official Figures Indicate (Real Time Economics)
- Why Cuba’s removal from U.S. terror list was years overdue (CS Monitor)
- This Tumblr Mocks Brands for All Those Annoying Requests to “Share Your Story” (Slate)
- ‘Impossible’ Quantum Space Engine Actually Works -- NASA Test Suggests (Collective Evolution)
What are you reading?