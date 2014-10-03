Interview with Paul McCrory, Head of Finance, Facebook

With 12 million users in Australia, Facebook has developed into a core marketing platform to help organisations achieve their business objectives. Hear more on this video from Paul when he takes the stage at Digital Financial Services 2014 - 25 - 27 August, 2014, Rydges Sydney Central, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

Digital Financial Services 2014 united all stakeholders involved in the Digital Marketing for Financial Services to share knowledge, new ideas and hear best practice case studies to transform digital marketing for financial services and ensure for you to have the edge in an extremely competitive market place. Main participants:



Claire Rogers from ANZ on Empowering a Digital Business with Information Technology

BT Financial, Kiwi Bank, AIA, HSBC

social experts Facebook, LinkedIn and Google precisely how to drive and measure digital growth





