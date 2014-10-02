HOW TO TRADE - New And Advanced Ways To Trade With Bollinger Bands by Steven Primo

Steven Primo has been actively involved in trading the markets for over 32 years. His trading tenure began in 1977 when he was hired to work as a Floor Reporter, or "runner", on the floor of the Pacific Stock Exchange. Primo reached the pinnacle of his floor-trading career when he became a Stock Exchange Specialist for Donaldson, Lufkin, and Jennrette. As a Specialist he was responsible for making markets in over 50 stocks, a position Primo held for 9 years. Primo left the Stock Exchange floor in 1994 to focus on managing money and to teach his own unique approach to trading the markets. Scores of students, from beginner to advanced levels, have gone on to become successful traders after being introduced to Primo's proprietary methods of trading.







Steven Primo is the author of 'Secrets of a Stock Exchange Specialist' book (Buy this book on amazon here). Secrets of a Stock Exchange Specialist lays out the detailed methods of stock market success from 32 year veteran Steven Primo, founder of SpecialistTrading.com Mr. Primo was previously a nine-year specialist on the floor of the Pacific Stock Exchange for Donaldson, Lufkin and Jenrette, one of the premier investment firms on Wall Street. In addition to having been an Exchange Specialist, Mr. Primo was also a General Partner and Head Trader for a private investment partnership in California.

VIDEO



Watch the video on this link

