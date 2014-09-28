Book Review - Secrets of a Stock Exchange Specialist by Steven Primo

Secrets of a Stock Exchange Specialist lays out the detailed methods of stock market success from 32 year veteran Steven Primo, founder of SpecialistTrading.com Mr. Primo was previously a nine-year specialist on the floor of the Pacific Stock Exchange for Donaldson, Lufkin and Jenrette, one of the premier investment firms on Wall Street. In addition to having been an Exchange Specialist, Mr. Primo was also a General Partner and Head Trader for a private investment partnership in California.

Secrets of a Stock Exchange Specialist is his no-holds examination and account of getting ahead in the trading world.



Book Review



This is interesting video where Simit Patel is introducing the book of Steven Primo : "I recently finished reading Steven Primo's book, Secrets of a Stock Exchange Specialist. Below is my video review.

A few key points:



1. The book is for active traders; if you are not interested in active trading, this book is not for you.

2. Primo shares 3 strategies in the book that operate from the three pillars of his framework for trading:

Trade with the trend

Wait for a pullback, and end to this pullback, before entering

Exit when the trend shows signs of exhaustion

3. The book is basically a book format. 4. My favorite part of the book is that it's short: just 88 pages. 5. The ebook is not formatted as a true ebook; rather it is a PDF. I still found this to be readable without any problems, although ebooks that are formatted properly are easier to read and prettier to look at.

7. For new traders, I think this book can really help them learn what to focus on, so that they are not left feeling overwhelmed".







