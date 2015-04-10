10 Friday Reads - Elbow to Elbow, Million-Dollar Car, European Stocks, letter to JPMorgan shareholders, and more

Did you miss the stock market rally? You’re not alone. (Bankrate)

You’ve Never Heard of the Bull Market’s Best Stock Pickers (Bloomberg)

QOTD: Jamie Dimon Addresses His Critics (TRB) but see The unflattering chart that Jamie Dimon forgot to put in his letter to JPMorgan shareholders (Quartz)

Markets Change. So Should You. (Housel) see also Just How Dumb Are Investors? (MoneyBeat)

Can Companies Solve Workers’ Money Problems? (WSJ) see also Stressing Out About Money (WoCS)

13 New NYC Burgers To Try Right Now (The Infatuation)

Louis C.K.’s Crabby, Epic Love Letter to NYC: “Everyone’s Dealing with the Same S— … Elbow to Elbow” (Hollywood Reporter) see also Louis CK Interview with Jimmy Fallon (YouTube)





What are you reading?