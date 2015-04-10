10 Friday Reads - Elbow to Elbow, Million-Dollar Car, European Stocks, letter to JPMorgan shareholders, and more
Market News

10 Friday Reads - Elbow to Elbow, Million-Dollar Car, European Stocks, letter to JPMorgan shareholders, and more

10 April 2015, 18:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
0
426
  • Did you miss the stock market rally? You’re not alone. (Bankrate)
  • You’ve Never Heard of the Bull Market’s Best Stock Pickers (Bloomberg)
  • QOTD: Jamie Dimon Addresses His Critics (TRBbut see The unflattering chart that Jamie Dimon forgot to put in his letter to JPMorgan shareholders (Quartz)
  • European Stocks Are Breaking Out (Irrelevant Investor)
  • Markets Change. So Should You. (Houselsee also Just How Dumb Are Investors? (MoneyBeat)
  • U.S. spends more helping its citizens than other rich countries, but gets way less (Washington Post)
  • Can Companies Solve Workers’ Money Problems? (WSJsee also Stressing Out About Money (WoCS)
  • The Beauty and Logic of the Million-Dollar Car (Bloomberg)
  • 13 New NYC Burgers To Try Right Now (The Infatuation)
  • Louis C.K.’s Crabby, Epic Love Letter to NYC: “Everyone’s Dealing with the Same S— … Elbow to Elbow” (Hollywood Reportersee also Louis CK Interview with Jimmy Fallon (YouTube)



What are you reading?

#stock market, Million-Dollar Car, Jimmy Fallon