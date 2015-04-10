10 Friday Reads - Elbow to Elbow, Million-Dollar Car, European Stocks, letter to JPMorgan shareholders, and more

0
- Did you miss the stock market rally? You’re not alone. (Bankrate)
- You’ve Never Heard of the Bull Market’s Best Stock Pickers (Bloomberg)
- QOTD: Jamie Dimon Addresses His Critics (TRB) but see The unflattering chart that Jamie Dimon forgot to put in his letter to JPMorgan shareholders (Quartz)
- European Stocks Are Breaking Out (Irrelevant Investor)
- Markets Change. So Should You. (Housel) see also Just How Dumb Are Investors? (MoneyBeat)
- U.S. spends more helping its citizens than other rich countries, but gets way less (Washington Post)
- Can Companies Solve Workers’ Money Problems? (WSJ) see also Stressing Out About Money (WoCS)
- The Beauty and Logic of the Million-Dollar Car (Bloomberg)
- 13 New NYC Burgers To Try Right Now (The Infatuation)
- Louis C.K.’s Crabby, Epic Love Letter to NYC: “Everyone’s Dealing with the Same S— … Elbow to Elbow” (Hollywood Reporter) see also Louis CK Interview with Jimmy Fallon (YouTube)
What are you reading?