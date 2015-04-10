EURUSD ? Stand On A Chair, Change Your Perspective, Do Something About Your Strategy!+ Avoid Broker Shananigans

I started trading a long time ago and until recently it was difficult and sometimes impossible to go long and short the same instrument. There were only futures, and they expired every 3 months and to go short against a long you had to choose different expiring dates. Getting longer expiry dates caused all sorts of liquidity problems and you had to deal with hefty premiums.

Now with CFD , one year expiry, automatic rollover and the ability to open long and short positions simultaneously , we are very lucky. It is however long and tedious work setting up a proper range grid ...and that is where trading robots become extremely useful.

Put 2 traders in a room , one experienced and one a beginner. Give them opposite positions on the same instrument. 80% of the time the experienced trader will make a profit and the beginner not. Why because markets fluctuate in ranges 70% of the time and trend 30 % of the time and the experienced trader knows that.

http://tinyurl.com/ABlackBoxbyOlivier