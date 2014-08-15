HowTo - VALID TRENDLINE BREAKING FOR REVERSAL
15 August 2014
Lonny Strike
Technicians exercise variety of time and price filter in order to identify valid trendline penetration and avoid bad signals or "whipsaws". Depending on the type of financail market, some use 1% while others use 3% penetration critera. This means that the trendline be broken on a closing basis by at least 1% or 3%.

In stock market, generally the two day rule is the most commonly applied in determining the valid penetration of a trendline. It requires that price penetrate the valid trendline and close beyond the trendline for two successive days.

In forex trading, I apply a valid breaking of a trendline to require a close of a full bodied candle beyond the trendline. So in the case of an uptrend, a full valid penetration of a trendline requires a full bodied bearish candlestick formation beyond the trendline on the south side or sell zone.


Likewise, in the case of downtrend, a valid penetration of a trendline rquires a full bodied bullish candlestick formation beyond the trendline on the north side or buy zone.


Often times, a valid penetration of trendline signal only the change of a more steep trendline to a more sustained trendline. But when major trendline is violated trends change direction and so does the role of trendlines.

In an uptrend, uptrendline acts as a support line. When this uptrendline is violated, it acts as a resistance.


Similarly in a down trend, downtrendline acts as a resistance line. When this downtredline is violated, it acts as a support.


