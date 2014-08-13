Top 7 - the most gorgeous female billionaires ever!

The majority of those who keep an eye on world billionaires and their stories of success, undoubtedly know that there are also extraodinary women in the world, who managed to gather their wealth themselves. Not all of you, however, notice their extrodinary beauty behind the wealth. In this article I made my own ranking of women - self-made billionaires according to their beauty! Please, note that the following post reflects only my own subjective opinion :)

7. Diane Hendricks. ABC Supply - Cofounder and Chairman. Capital: $4.7 billion. The cutest!

Diane Hendricks is the sole owner of ABC Supply, the nation's largest roofing, window and siding wholesale distributor. In 2013 she bought out the remaining minority shareholders and now holds 100% of the company.



She co-founded ABC in 1982 with her husband and business partner, Kenneth Hendricks, who died in 2007. The company has continued to grow since then, with sales hitting $4.9 billion in 2013. In addition to ABC, Hendricks presides over 25 million square feet of commercial property and 25 smaller companies via Hendricks Holding Co., including manufacturing plants, recycling businesses and pharmaceutical research. She is a major supporter of economic development and education in Wisconsin. Hendricks is an underwriter of the Wisconsin Eye Public Affairs Network and sits on the boards of the Beloit Foundation, Beloit College and the Hendricks Family Foundation.



Despite her age, Diane is still a beautiful and attractive woman, and takes the honorable place #7 in my rating!





6. Elena Baturina. Inteco Management (constructions, property) - CEO. Capital - $2.9 billion. The most powerful!









Powerful wife of ex-Mayor of Moscow Yuri Luzhkov started out as a factory worker, then entered the Moscow Institute of Management. Met Luzhkov in 1987 when they were both serving on the Mosgorispolcom, a Soviet-era municipal commission. In 1991 started plastic-products company Inteko, which produced furniture and crockery but has since expanded into construction and construction materials. Though Inteko had to freeze contruction on several expensive real-estate projects in Moscow as result of 2008 financial crisis; her newly formed company, Patriot, is focusing on affordable housing. Helped restore the gigantic monument, Worker and Collective Farmer, reinstalled in November 2009, at a cost of $100 million.



The powerful glance of this blonde can strike any man.







5. Wu Yajun. Real estate. Capital - $4.3 billion. The most prudent!









A former journalist, Wu started property developer Longfor in 1994. She and her team turned it into a national brand and it's now headquartered in Beijing. She was previously China's richest woman, but her divorce two years ago knocked her from the top spot.





4. Incomparable Oprah Winfrey. Media. Capital - $2.8 billion. The most charismatic!





Winfrey spent the first half of 2014 on red carpets worldwide thanks to a host of nominations for her role in the acclaimed historical drama "Lee Daniels' The Butler". While she appears to have reversed the fortunes of her once-struggling network OWN, which became cash-flow positive in 2013, the bulk of her entertainment earnings still come from both her long-running talk show (off the air but in syndication) and the successful spin-off stars she helped create, including Dr. Phil, Rachael Ray and Dr. Oz. She also makes millions annually from her O Magazine and Sirius XM Oprah Radio show.



She is one of the most beautiful and charismatic women in the world, and is just my idol.





3. Sarah Blakely. Spanx - founder. Capital - $1.1 billion. The funniest!









Sara Blakely isn't finished changing the way women wear their clothes. The world's youngest self-made female billionaire will be introducing denim to her growing Spanx product line this fall. The one-time FORBES cover star has also been busy rolling out the "shapewear" brand's first standalone retail stores in upmarket malls along the East Coast. In mid-February, she encountered a roadblock when longtime CEO Laurie Ann Goldman parted ways with the company. Blakely has come a long way since age 29, when she invested her $5,000 life savings trying to come up with something flattering to wear under her white slacks. Six months later new line of shaping underwear was named one of Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Things. Since then Blakely has taken Spanx from a one-product wonder to a powerhouse with over $250 million in annual revenues and net profit margins estimated at 20%. She owns 100% of the company, which remains staunchly private despite persistent IPO rumors.





2. Tory Burch. Retail, Tory Burch, CEO. Capital - $1 billion. The most elegant!









The queen of bohemian chic added fragrance to her eponymous brand's unstoppable empire this past year, as well as opening a flagship store on Beverly Hills' Rodeo Drive. Up next: watches, having signed a licensing deal with Fossil in 2013. Tory Burch remains best known for the product that started it all: a $200 pair of ballet flats in every conceivable color named after her mother, Reva. The fashion mogul recently launched Elizabeth Street Capital, a joint venture between the Tory Burch Foundation and the Bank of America, providing early-stage women entrepreneurs with low-cost capital and help growing their business. Burch herself joined FORBES' World's Billionaires list in 2013 thanks to the incredible growth of her preppy womenswear brand, which brought in more than $800 million in revenues in 2013. In late 2012 one-time company co-chair Chris Burch, her ex-husband, sold most of his stake in Tory Burch LLC, valuing the entire company at well over $3 billion. If recent fashion IPOs like Michael Kors', are any indication, a Tory Burch LLC float would be very successful indeed.





1. Zhang Xin. Real Estate. Capital - $3.6 billion. The most feminine!













I fell in love with this Asian beauty, she proudly occupies the 1st place of my gorgeousness ranking!



Zhang and her husband Pan Shiyi founded Soho China in Beijing in 1995, and have continued to aggressively buy up real estate in Beijing and Shanghai, transforming the cities' skylines. It is now Beijing’s largest property developer. Prior to founding Soho China, Zhang worked on Wall Street for Goldman Sachs and Travelers Group.



