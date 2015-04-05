10 Weekend Reads - Wall Street Executives, PayPal Mafia, The Revolution, 70 songs to celebrate Eric Clapton’s 70th birthday, and more

• iPhone Killer: The Secret History of the Apple Watch (Wired)

• Renegades of Junk: The Rise and Fall of the Drexel Empire (Bloomberg)

• Wall Street Executives from the Financial Crisis of 2008: Where Are They Now? (Vanity Fair)

• The PayPal Mafia: An inside look at the hyperintelligent, superconnected pack of serial entrepreneurs who left the payment service and are turning Silicon Valley upside down. (Fortune)

• The Great Cocaine Treasure Hunt: If you knew where a million dollars’ worth of blow was buried, would you go dig it up? Rodney Hyden would. We pick up the story at this critical juncture (GQ)

• The Revolution Will Probably Wear Mom Jeans (The Baffler)

• Inside the Weird, Noble World of Autograph Collectors (Vice)

• Tech companies are sending your secrets to crowdsourced armies of low-paid workers (Fusion)

• Counter-Swarm: A Guide to Defeating Robotic Swarms (War On The Rocks)

• Six seconds that shaped 1,500 songs (BBC) see also 70 songs to celebrate Eric Clapton’s 70th birthday (Mashable)

What are you reading?