10 Tuesday Reads - Alt-Management System Invented By A Programmer, Streaming Music Service, How to avoid a bear market, and more

0
714
- Want to avoid a bear market? (Irrelevant Investor) see also You won’t know the bull market is over until the bear is here (MarketWatch)
- China’s stock market sure looks like a bubble (Wonkblog)
- A Shrewd Oil Call Reverses Fortunes for Lucky Few (WSJ)
- Small investors blame losses on brokers they once trusted (Yahoo Finance)
- Now That Ben Bernanke Is Blogging, Here’s What He Should Write About (Upshot)
- Holawhat? Meet The Alt-Management System Invented By A Programmer And Used By Zappos (Fast Company)
- Overstock.com: Closing the File on a Criminal Junkie Named Judd Bagley (Gary Weiss)
- The World In ‘Scope (TechCrunch) see also Here Is a List of Celebrities Who Are Already on Meerkat and Periscope (Adweek)
- A group of Chicago hospitals have found a groundbreaking new way to battle a deadly ‘superbug’ (Business Insider)
- Jay Z Reveals Plans for Tidal, a Streaming Music Service (NYT) see also The internet took the album away, and now it’s giving it back (The Verge)
What are you reading?