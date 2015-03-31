10 Tuesday Reads - Alt-Management System Invented By A Programmer, Streaming Music Service, How to avoid a bear market, and more
Analytics & Forecasts

10 Tuesday Reads - Alt-Management System Invented By A Programmer, Streaming Music Service, How to avoid a bear market, and more

31 March 2015, 19:48
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
0
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  • Want to avoid a bear market? (Irrelevant Investorsee also You won’t know the bull market is over until the bear is here (MarketWatch)
  • China’s stock market sure looks like a bubble (Wonkblog)
  • A Shrewd Oil Call Reverses Fortunes for Lucky Few (WSJ)
  • Small investors blame losses on brokers they once trusted (Yahoo Finance)
  • Now That Ben Bernanke Is Blogging, Here’s What He Should Write About (Upshot)
  • Holawhat? Meet The Alt-Management System Invented By A Programmer And Used By Zappos (Fast Company)
  • Overstock.com: Closing the File on a Criminal Junkie Named Judd Bagley (Gary Weiss)
  • The World In ‘Scope (TechCrunchsee also Here Is a List of Celebrities Who Are Already on Meerkat and Periscope (Adweek)
  • A group of Chicago hospitals have found a groundbreaking new way to battle a deadly ‘superbug’ (Business Insider)
  • Jay Z Reveals Plans for Tidal, a Streaming Music Service (NYTsee also The internet took the album away, and now it’s giving it back (The Verge)

What are you reading?

#stock market, bull market, bear market, Ben Bernanke