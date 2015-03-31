10 Tuesday Reads - Alt-Management System Invented By A Programmer, Streaming Music Service, How to avoid a bear market, and more

Want to avoid a bear market? (Irrelevant Investor) see also You won’t know the bull market is over until the bear is here (MarketWatch)

You won’t know the bull market is over until the bear is here (MarketWatch) China’s stock market sure looks like a bubble (Wonkblog)

A Shrewd Oil Call Reverses Fortunes for Lucky Few (WSJ)

Small investors blame losses on brokers they once trusted (Yahoo Finance)

Now That Ben Bernanke Is Blogging, Here’s What He Should Write About (Upshot)

Holawhat? Meet The Alt-Management System Invented By A Programmer And Used By Zappos (Fast Company)

Overstock.com: Closing the File on a Criminal Junkie Named Judd Bagley (Gary Weiss)

The World In ‘Scope (TechCrunch) see also Here Is a List of Celebrities Who Are Already on Meerkat and Periscope (Adweek)

Here Is a List of Celebrities Who Are Already on Meerkat and Periscope (Adweek) A group of Chicago hospitals have found a groundbreaking new way to battle a deadly ‘superbug’ (Business Insider)

Jay Z Reveals Plans for Tidal, a Streaming Music Service (NYT) see also The internet took the album away, and now it’s giving it back (The Verge)

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