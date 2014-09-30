J&J to buy Alios BioPharma for $1.75 billion

Johnson & Johnson agreed to acquire privately held Alios BioPharma Inc. for $1.75 billion, in a deal that gives the health-products giant a biopharmaceutical drug developer focused on treatments for viral diseases.

Alios’ portfolio includes AL-8176, a treatment for infants with respiratory syncytial virus. RSV is the last of the major pediatric diseases with no available preventive therapy, according to William N. Hait, global head of research and development at J&J’s JNJ, +0.02% Janssen Pharmaceuticals division.

“AL-8176 complements our existing early stage portfolio for RSV which aims to prevent and treat this disease, the leading cause of acute lower respiratory infection in children under the age of five,” Mr. Hait stated.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.