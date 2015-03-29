10 brokers still going after negative balances

Following the Swiss National Bank announcement that they would stop supporting the peg on the Swiss/Euro rate, there was a period in which all the Swiss Franc crosses gapped, that is prices moved significantly without there being any buyers/sellers for intervening prices. This event created a number of significant issues in the FX markets across the world.

Closing stops were automatically filled by the trading system even though there was no buyer/seller or actual market at the price of the stop(s). These prices, upon which the trades were executed by the trading system, were not true market prices. They were, therefore, replaced with trades executed at the first available rate at which the market actually traded and stabilised.

Please note that our Trade Desk reviewed the rates on Stop Loss orders, during this period, and identified those filled at incorrect rates. It was established that it was an instance of Manifest Error. We would like to remind you that rates are determined by the market as a whole and not by us. We can confirm that our EURCHF price of 1.0600 was chosen independently as our first available and viable/fair price and the same price was also the level used by one of our market making banks.

For further guidance, please refer to Sections 9.21-9.24 of the ETX Capital Customer Terms and Conditions, which you have agreed to:

9.21 Prices quoted are subject to confirmation by us. We will exercise all due care and skill in the preparation of the on-screen price but, due to the nature and speed of movements in the Underlying Market, the price indicated may not necessarily be the exact price available to open or close a Trade. We will not be liable for any losses or costs which you may incur as a result of not being able to open or close a Trade at a particular on-screen price, unless as a result of our fraud or wilful default.

9.22 Due to the potential for computer or other errors, we may take any reasonable step as set out in clause 9.23 for any Trades executed at prices which are the result of any error, omission or misquote (whether by us or any third party) which is manifest or palpable, including a misquote by us taking into account the current market and currently advertised prices (examples: the wrong price or market or any error or lack of clarity of any information, source or commentator), or is otherwise clearly at odds with the fair market price (a “Manifest Error”).

9.23 If a Trade is based on a Manifest Error, we may, acting reasonably and in good faith and in our sole discretion:

(a) void the Trade (i.e., treat the Trade as if the Trade had never taken place);

(b) close the Trade on the basis of our then current prices; or

(c) amend the Trade, so that it is as it would have been if the Order was executed in the absence of the Manifest Error.

9.24 We can exercise the above rights even if you have entered into (or refrained from entering into) arrangements with third parties relating to the relevant Trade and even if you may suffer a trading loss as a result.

Please note that the above listed EURCHF trades were placed with Stop Loss orders, however such orders are not guaranteed. For additional support, you might refer to the ETX Capital Terms and Conditions at the following points:

7.11 ( … ) We are not responsible for any additional trading loss suffered due to a Stop Loss Order or a Limit Order not being duly executed because of a systems failure unless as a result of our wilful default or fraud.

12.3 If your Order is a Stop Loss Order then the price we fill your Order at may be the same, or worse than the price you specified in your Stop Loss Order.

As specified in the Glossary of our Terms and Conditions, Stop Loss Order means an instruction to deal in a particular Market if our price in that Market becomes less favourable to you. These orders are commonly used to provide some risk protection, but are not guaranteed.

Please note that a symmetrical approach was adopted, resulting in both winning and losing trades having the price slipped/adjusted.

In conclusion, the review of the above listed disputed trade adjustments revealed no wrong doing on the side of ETX Capital and were as a result of extreme market conditions which were beyond our control. We can confirm that ETX Capital took reasonable efforts to achieve a fair execution for you. This was done in accordance with our Customer Terms and Conditions, our Best Execution Policy and in line with market circumstances and industry practices. We have therefore determined that the outstanding negative balance is due and payable to us.

I hope that this e-mail clarifies your concerns but should you have any additional questions, please do not hesitate to contact us.