WEEKLY DIGEST 2014, September 21 - 28 for Quantitative Analysis, Trading and Developing

- "We obtained photos of Barack Obama taken every month from January 2009 until August 2014. ..."

WEEKLY DIGEST 2014, September 14 - 21 for Quantitative Analysis, Trading and Developing - mql5 digest

100 Years: Charles Dow to Quants to Predictive Analytics for Everyone - High-frequency trading and quantitative financial analysis left most investors in the dust. Today modern advanced data analytics tools are giving all investors access to unique information.

What CIOs Need to Learn from the Quants - In the era of big data, analytics are becoming a competitive necessity for your organization.

Asset Back Securities - High-frequency trading activity in EU equity markets. - mql5 article

Quantitative Analysis of the 4-Day Pattern in SPY

- small article related to the subject