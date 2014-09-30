TeliaSonera promises stable dividend, cost-cutting

STOCKHOLM--Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera AB (TLSN.SK) Tuesday announced new initiatives to increase its competitiveness through both growth and savings measures, and maintained its full year guidance.

The company said it would look to grow in its core business in the Nordics and Baltics as well as increasing focus on Eurasia, as increased mobile Internet demand continues in the region. In addition, a new dividend policy will now see an annual payout of at least three Swedish kronor a share for 2014 and 2015.