10 Weekend Reads - Funds Run by Robots, 26 charts and maps, Lady Day and The Irrationality of Alcoholics

Disney’s $1 Billion Bet on a Magical Wristband (Wired)

A Sucker Is Optimized Every Minute (NY Times)



Funds Run by Robots Now Account for $400 Billion (Bloomberg)



Inside Graphene City, Birthplace of a Wonder Material (Vice)



How luck works (Aeon)



The Little “Fighter” That Couldn’t: Moral Hazard and the F-35 (John Q. Public) see also DOT&E Report: The F-35 Is Not Ready for IOC and Won’t Be Any Time Soon (Pogo)



DOT&E Report: The F-35 Is Not Ready for IOC and Won’t Be Any Time Soon (Pogo) 26 charts and maps that show the world is getting much, much better (Vox)



The Hunting of Billie Holiday: How Lady Day found herself in the middle of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics’ early fight for survival. (Politico)



Gone in 30 Seconds: Motorcycle Thieves, Stunt Riders, and One Wild CHP Sting (Los Angeles Magazine)



The Irrationality of Alcoholics Anonymous: Its faith-based 12-step program dominates, but the central tenets of AA doctrine have been debunked (The Atlantic)

What are you reading?

