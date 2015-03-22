10 Weekend Reads - Funds Run by Robots, 26 charts and maps, Lady Day and The Irrationality of Alcoholics
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10 Weekend Reads - Funds Run by Robots, 26 charts and maps, Lady Day and The Irrationality of Alcoholics

22 March 2015, 18:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
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  • Disney’s $1 Billion Bet on a Magical Wristband (Wired)
  • A Sucker Is Optimized Every Minute (NY Times)
  • Funds Run by Robots Now Account for $400 Billion (Bloomberg)
  • Inside Graphene City, Birthplace of a Wonder Material (Vice)
  • How luck works (Aeon)
  • The Little “Fighter” That Couldn’t: Moral Hazard and the F-35 (John Q. Public) see also DOT&E Report: The F-35 Is Not Ready for IOC and Won’t Be Any Time Soon (Pogo)
  • 26 charts and maps that show the world is getting much, much better (Vox)
  • The Hunting of Billie Holiday: How Lady Day found herself in the middle of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics’ early fight for survival. (Politico)
  • Gone in 30 Seconds: Motorcycle Thieves, Stunt Riders, and One Wild CHP Sting (Los Angeles Magazine)
  • The Irrationality of Alcoholics Anonymous: Its faith-based 12-step program dominates, but the central tenets of AA doctrine have been debunked (The Atlantic)

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#stock market, Disney, chart patterns