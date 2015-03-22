10 Weekend Reads - Funds Run by Robots, 26 charts and maps, Lady Day and The Irrationality of Alcoholics

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- Disney’s $1 Billion Bet on a Magical Wristband (Wired)
- A Sucker Is Optimized Every Minute (NY Times)
- Funds Run by Robots Now Account for $400 Billion (Bloomberg)
- Inside Graphene City, Birthplace of a Wonder Material (Vice)
- How luck works (Aeon)
- The Little “Fighter” That Couldn’t: Moral Hazard and the F-35 (John Q. Public) see also DOT&E Report: The F-35 Is Not Ready for IOC and Won’t Be Any Time Soon (Pogo)
- 26 charts and maps that show the world is getting much, much better (Vox)
- The Hunting of Billie Holiday: How Lady Day found herself in the
middle of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics’ early fight for survival. (Politico)
- Gone in 30 Seconds: Motorcycle Thieves, Stunt Riders, and One Wild CHP Sting (Los Angeles Magazine)
- The Irrationality of Alcoholics Anonymous: Its faith-based 12-step program dominates, but the central tenets of AA doctrine have been debunked (The Atlantic)
What are you reading?