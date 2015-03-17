10 Tuesday Reads - A Police Gadget Tracks Phones? Shhh! Privacy Strategies Post-Snowden

1
203
- Mutual Funds Pick Year When S&P 500 Is Up 1% to Beat the Market (Bloomberg)
- Shiller: How Scary Is the Bond Market? (Project Syndicate) see also Bonds Hit Boiling Point Thanks to ECB (WSJ)
- (Now) Apple is all about China (Om)
- In Praise of Short Sellers (New Yorker)
- Debunking $1.4 Trillion Europe Debt Myth in Post-Heta Age (Bloomberg)
- You Kids Get Off Mark Zuckerberg’s Lawn (Medium)
- In Battery Revolution, a Clean Leap Forward (WSJ)
- A Police Gadget Tracks Phones? Shhh! It’s Secret (NYT) see also Americans’ Privacy Strategies Post-Snowden (Pew Research)
- Giving housing to the homeless is three times cheaper than leaving them on the streets (Vox)
- The world’s most painful insect sting: Many insects can hurt us with their stings, but one scientist has made it his mission to become a connoisseur of them all (BBC)
What are you reading?