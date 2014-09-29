No Worries... It Happens To Us All The Time

After users of iPhone 6 Plus reported that it “apparently” bent while carrying in the pocket - other companies made joke on this subject, now known as “bendgate”. Of the millions of units Apple has sold since the iPhone 6 Plus went on sale nearly one week ago, the company said today it has received only nine complaints from customers who said their devices were bent. In a statement to ABC News, Apple said "with normal use a bend in an iPhone is extremely rare."



The company said its iPhones are designed to be beautiful and sturdy and are put through rigorous tests throughout the entire development process. "iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus feature a precision engineered unibody enclosure constructed from machining a custom grade of 6000 series anodized aluminum, which is tempered for extra strength," the statement said. "They also feature stainless steel and titanium inserts to reinforce high stress locations and use the strongest glass in the smartphone industry."

