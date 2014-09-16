



As predicted, the price has bounced off the resistance turned support area near the $97.50/share level, which is also right at the 50 simple moving average support.



Apple Stock Forecast



Apart from the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus announcement, Apple stock is drawing a lot of support from the Apple Watch and the new payment scheme introduced. Some industry experts predict that this might pave the way for revolutionary changes in the mobile and online payment sector, which might weigh on shares of Ebay and PayPal.



Bear in mind that the volatile reaction to the keynote address has been witnessed in past instances and is often followed by a strong bull run for Apple stock. Risk sentiment appears to favor more gains, although US equities might be in for a bit of weakness if geopolitical tension persists.



