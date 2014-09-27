Dax 30 and Dow Jones Industrials - Daily timeframe analysis

Analytical Trader signaled the beginning and endings of the last corrections in Dax 30 (Germany stock index) and Dow Jones Industrial Average. Dax is currently retracing and is in a trading range for months, so I’d be careful entering in a long position now – instead, I’d wait for the prices to come down a little bit more, or wait for demand/no-supply signals.

Moreover there was a recent supply signal in Dow daily, and since American and European stock indexes move along with each other, this is one more reason to sit on the sidelines. If I was long I’d probably reduce my positions.

Analytical Trader