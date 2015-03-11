All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts / Trading Systems All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Systems Dow Jones First Short in Years :The Power Of Heiken Ashi 11 March 2015, 03:42 Olivier Nomblot 5 286 Olivier Nomblot 2015.03.11 03:53 #1 And if you doubt the Power of Harmonics . Check out this post on my profile from last week ( click on my name). Lots of very nasty animals Black Swans and Dragons. No need to spend a lot of money for great indicators. Olivier Nomblot 2015.03.12 22:35 #2 update march 12 Files: US_30.jpg 290 kb Pankaj D Costa 2015.03.14 13:52 #3 Thanks for sharing. I am also support Haiken Ashi Indicator. Its really good to catch the trend. Olivier Nomblot 2015.03.26 11:11 #4 Update another nice short Files: us-30-m2-x-trade-brokers.png 70 kb Olivier Nomblot 2015.03.26 11:19 #5 update another nice short. Waiting for a long entry point Files: us-30-m2-x-trade-brokers.png 70 kb To add comments, please log in or register Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 19 0 Quantum Finance in MetaTrader: Why I'm experimenting with wave functions instead of indicators Trading Systems 23 0 Revert IQ is a Multipair Grid trading strategy with strong risk guards Trading Systems 22 0 The Arithmetic of a 95% Win Rate: Why High-Winrate EAs Still Blow Up Trading Systems 26 0 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) Analytics & Forecasts 25 0 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) Analytics & Forecasts 33 0 1 [iVISTscalp5]: The Evolution of VISTmany Analytics & Forecasts 26 0 2 Turbo gain EA Built with Certified Algorithmic Power that adapts Trading Systems 35 0 AI Drives #NQ100 Higher Again: NVIDIA and Micron Lead the Sector Analytics & Forecasts 33 0 200 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 53 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 33 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB