USDCAD FORECAST: what do you think of that scenario for usdcad after the NFP?
Analytics & Forecasts

USDCAD FORECAST: what do you think of that scenario for usdcad after the NFP?

6 March 2015, 14:15
Mohammad Abul Bashar
Mohammad Abul Bashar
0
70
I will be there after NFP with USDCAD firstime!
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