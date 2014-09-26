Traders: Millions By The Minute - Season 1 - Episode 1. It’s a story of money, desire and emotion

takes a look at the fast and fiercely competitive world of financial traders and talks to the men and women who play the markets in London, New York, Chicago and Amsterdam.

Manhattan hedge fund manager Karen believes that money is power, and making it is fun, as she juggles two sets of twins, a busy social calendar and her $200 million fund.

Bob has spent more than three decades yelling out his trades and jostling for position on Chicago’s cattle futures trading floor, but now he thinks it may be time wean himself off his “trading addiction”.

London day traders Will and Piers use their expertise to train others in the art of making money from tiny moves in the markets. But they warn their new trainees it’s going to be far harder to master the psychological and emotional skills needed for trading than the technicalities.





