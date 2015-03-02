FX Monthly Ranking and Rating March / Sun. 01-Mar-2015

EUR/USD with the GBP/CAD

AUD/USD with the EUR/GBP

GBP/AUD with the EUR/USD

USD/JPY with the GBP/AUD

EUR/USD with the GBP/JPY

FxTaTrader Forex monthly ranking and rating March / Sunday 01-March-2015



When looking at the Top 15 in the Monthly Ranking and Rating list provided here we can see that for the coming month the following stronger currencies are well represented for going long: GBP(5X), USD(4x) and the CHF(3X). The EUR(5x) is clearly the weaker currency followed by the AUD(3x), JPY(3x) and the CAD(3x). The CHF is being avoided because the weekly charts are not yet good to read because of the heavy price movement when the EUR/CHF floor was taken away.A nice combination for the coming month(s) may be e.g.:These are just a few examples and there are many other combinations possible. The mentioned pair combinations can be traded at the same time according to the rules of the FxTaTrader strategy because these are all different currencies. By not trading the same currency in the same direction more than once you may have better chances with lower risk.This month (pending) orders were placed for the GBP/AUD and the EUR/GBP. However, none have been opened yet. More details on the traded pairs will be provided in my strategy article that will be published also this month. The possible positions for coming month for the strategy will then also be described.Analysis based on TA charts for all the major currency pairs. Good luck to all. No advice, just info. Every month the Forex ranking rating list will be prepared. All the relevant Time Frames will be analyzed and the ATR and Pip value will be set.

The decisions are based on the monthly chart instead of the weekly chart and the timing is based on the weekly chart instead of the daily chart. There is no context chart.

There is also more emphasis on taking carry trades because positions will be held longer.

The profit target is based on the ATR of the monthly chart instead of the weekly chart.



The monthly articles will be published outside the weekend. When the 1st or the 16th of the month is on Monday, Tuseday or Wednesday the weekend before will be used for creating the models. Otherwise the weekend after will be used. Reason for creating the information in the weekend is because the Weekly close is more important than the daily close.The Ranking ans Rating list will be published on Monday around the 1st and 16th of the month and the Currency Score on Thursday around the 1st of the month. Reason for this is that on Tuesday and Wednesday there are Weekly updates.The review on the strategy will be published once a month in the week that there are no other monthly articles. This is most of the times week 2 or 4 of the month.This longer term strategy does not differ much from the weekly strategy. There are 3 important differences:A new evaluation account has been opened for this purpose. For more information you can check the Evaluation account on FxTaTrader.com. Check the article FxTaTrader Plans for 2015 also for more information. The longer term strategy uses the monthly chart for decision making and the Monthly ATR to calculate the profit target. The results are satisfactory up to now. One of the reasons for using a longer term strategy is the higher profit target. However the stop loss is also higher so the strategy will work in a similar way to the Weekly strategy except that less trades will be made and they will be held longer. The advantage of this is also that some pairs that cannot be traded Intra Week may very well be traded Intra Month and vice versa. The Monthly Ranking and Rating list, see here below, has been fine-tuned for this purpose and it is still under evaluation.

