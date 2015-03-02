Market outlook March 2-6

Below are listed the events due in the period from March 2 till March 6, which are likely to influence market sentiment this week:

Tuesday, March 3

Spain is to report on the change in the number of people employed.



The U.K. is expected to issue the results of a survey on construction sector activity.

Canada is to release the monthly report on gross domestic product.

Wednesday, March 4

Australia is to release data on fourth quarter GDP growth.

China is to publish the HSBC services index.

The euro zone is to issue revised data on service sector output, as well as a report on retail sales.

The U.K. is also to release survey data on service sector activity.

The Bank of Canada is to announce its benchmark interest rate and publish its rate statement.

The U.S. is to release the ADP non-farm payrolls report, while looks at private sector jobs growth. Later in the day, the ISM is to report on services sector activity.

Thursday, March 5

Australia is to publish report on retail sales and the trade balance.

In the euro area, Germany is to release data on factory orders.

The Bank of England is to announce its official bank rate.

The European Central Bank is also to announce its monetary policy decision. The rate announcement will be followed by a post-policy meeting press conference with President Mario Draghi.

The U.S. is to release the weekly report on initial jobless claims and data on factory orders.

Canada is to publish its Ivey PMI.

Friday, March 6

The Swiss National Bank is to publish data on its foreign currency reserves. This data is closely scrutinized for indications of the size of the bank’s operations in currency markets.

Switzerland is also to release data on consumer prices.

Both the U.S. and Canada are to release trade data and Canada is also to report on building permits.

The U.S. is expected to round up the week with the closely watched government report on nonfarm payrolls, the unemployment rate and average earnings.