2 MA Crossover Alert Indicator.

I am using moving average in my chart to get the idea, where market is going, Forex market is really very tough zone, here we have to fight continue to get some profit, moving average can give an idea about market movement. Normally I am monitoring daily chart to get an idea, what is the market trend, I am using 2 moving average, one is 15 EMA and another is 60 LW with shift +6 set up. This is helping me to get any entry. If I get the signal in daily chart for buy, then work in H1 chart and play with buy lot. It can be loss but not for long time, here I am applying martingale system to minimize average distance. Same moving average also following in H1 chart and when get the buy signal, entry the lot.



This is not possible to monitoring all the chart always, when MA is crossing and indicating a opportunity for order entry. That's why I am using 2 MA crossover signal with audio alert. Here I am presenting the indicator for you, hope some one is looking for the same as like me.



Last few days spent my time to get an indicator, which will help me to get the alert sound when one moving average cross to another moving average, I am tired but can't find the exact indicator, who can give me the all function. Finally I had choose an indicator and modify some coding. This is not my creation, I got this from google search and thanks should be go to Jason Robinson, who posted this free product long time ago. Anyway, in this indicator, one options was not available and that is MA shift function.

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