GBP USD - Up trend

I am decided to play with GBP USD pair in this week and definitely will play with buy lot only. After long time, GBP USD got the up trend and its crossed my favourite moving averages and indicator. If you want to entry buy lot for long time, use 100 Pips SL to avoid SL hit. Market is now up from Pivot point and first resistance is 1.55118 and 2nd resistance is 1.56109 and 3rd resistance is 1.56702, So we have a chance to gain 100 to 200 pips profit gain. This week we will get some important news for GBP, BOE Gov Carney speaks, Official Bank Rate, MPC rate statement etc. So, expecting a good zigzag also in this week. But overall, as per my analysis its now in good trend to go up. Including chart is on Day candle basis. Wish you happy trading.

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