European equities mixed on Yellen testimony and as Greece jitters subside

European equities were mixed in morning trade on Wednesday, as markets awaited a second day of Yellen's testimony and as Greek concerns ease.



The pan-European Euro Stoxx 600 Index was flat as major bourses pointed in different directions. Banking stocks fell into negative territory with Danske Bank shares falling 2 percent at the open. This came as shipping giant Moller-Maersk said it would sell off its 20 percent stake in the Danish lender.

Moller-Maersk shares, meanwhile, climbed 6 percent at the open as it posted a rise in net profit to $5.2 billion for last year, from a figure of $3.8 billion the year before.

At 0806 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.02 percent at 1,543.04 points.

AXA rose 3.9 percent after Europe's second-biggest insurer posted a 12 percent increase in 2014 net profit, Reuters reports.

