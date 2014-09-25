PRESS REVIEW - Today's Must reads

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- Shrinking Bond Desks Taken by Journeymen as Masters Fade (Bloomberg)
- The Alibaba IPO Research (Nanex)
- Low Oil Prices: Sign of a Debt Bubble Collapse, Leading to the End of Oil Supply? (Our Finite World)
- The Country That’s Supposed to Be Holding Europe Together Is Actually Dragging It Down (Ozymandias)
- This Man’s Job: Make Bill Gates Richer (WSJ)
- Americans Are OK With Big Business. It’s Business Lobbying Power They Hate. (Upshot)
- Climate Change Will Be Solved in Cities -- Or Not at All (Scientific American) see also Profit From Global Warming, Even if You Don’t Believe In It (Daily Reckoning)
- The Political-Messaging Huckster Behind Roger Goodell’s Awful Presser (Deadspin)
- Don’t Blame Uber (stratechery)
- Just Why Does the NFL Have Tax-Exempt Status? (Reuters)