Tesla Pulls The Plug On Chief Marketer In China - Global Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer Has Reportedly Departed The Company

June Jin, Tesla's global vice president and chief marketing officer for Greater China, has reportedly departed the company.



According to reports in Chinese local media, Tesla China has not yet announced her replacement and the related marketing work is temporarily taken over by Tesla China public relations director Tao Rong.



Jin joined Tesla in September 2014 and she was responsible for marketing, public relations, and branding.

Jin is reportedly the third executive who left Tesla China over the past 12 months. In April 2014, Kingston Chang, former general manager of Tesla China, departed the company. In December 2014, Veronica Wu, who replaced Chang, also left. Tesla China's frequent change of executives is probably because of the poor sales performance. Elon Musk, founder and chief executive officer of Tesla, revealed to media that the company saw unsatisfactory sales in China in the fourth quarter of 2014.



Musk warned overseas executives via an internal email that if they cannot achieve positive long-term cash flow, they will be fired or transferred. He said that they already took actions in the Chinese market and they may continue in other countries in the future.