Nokia Networks appoints new Greater China President during global adjustment, effective on April 1, 2015

Nokia Networks, previously known as Nokia Siemens Networks, announced its adjustments to its global customer operation structure.



The new customer operation were formed by seven major regional markets, including Greater China, effective on April 1, 2015. With the adjustments, Mike Wang has been appointed new Greater China president of Nokia Networks; meanwhile, former Greater China president Markus Borchert has been appointed new European president.



In his new role, Wang will lead Nokia Networks' operation in Greater China, covering sales, business management, delivery, and operations.



Under the new structure, Nokia Networks global customer operation will include seven regional markets: Europe, Greater China, North America, Latin America, India, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Each head of the seven regional markets will report to Ashish Chowdhary, chief operating officer of Nokia Networks.



Wang joined Nokia Taiwan in 1999 as regional general manager of the communications system business unit, leading the operating teams in Taiwan and Hong Kong. Prior to that, he also worked for IBM, ADC Telecom, and Sun Microsystems.

