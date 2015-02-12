Markets jump, as Putin says Ukraine deal reached

European shares surged on Thursday morning after Russian President Vladimir Putin said a deal was reached in Ukrainian peace negotiations and a ceasefire would start on Feb 15, says Reuters.

The FTSE 100 rose 24 points, or 0.4%, to 6,842.



Germany's DAX 30 was up 1.4%.



Spain's Ibex jumped 1.5%.



Italy's FTSE MIB rose 1.3%.



France's CAC 40 was trading 0.7% higher.



Russia's Micex 10 index jumped 1.9%, said Citywire Money.



Stockholm stocks were record high, with benchmark OMXS30 index gaining 1.5 percent and hitting a record high after Sweden's central bank surprised many by cutting its main repo rate into negative territory and launching a quantitative easing programme, sending the crown currency lower.

Shares in Credit Suisse rose 6.7 percent after the lender outlined measures to deal with the strong Swiss franc and posted fourth-quarter net profit ahead of analysts' estimates.

Shares in Renault soared 8 percent after the French carmaker posted a jump in profits despite a deepening Russian market slump.

Online fashion retailer Zalando jumped 11 percent after it reported a bigger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter core profit as it reined in marketing spending and grew sales.

Zurich Insurance Group fell 3.6 percent, interrupting the trend, after keeping its dividend unchanged, falling short of some expectations for a rise.

A surprisingly aggressive dose of monetary stimulus from Sweden's central bank on Thursday also backed the world markets which had been paralyzed by the stalemate in talks between Greece and its euro zone creditors.

