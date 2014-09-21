Weekly Trading Fundamental Forecast: Dollar Index, EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD and GOLD (XAUUSD)

0
Dollar Bull Run Longest on Record after Fed Updates Rate Outlook
As lackluster as the volatility and sentiment reaction was to last week’s FOMC decision, the event sustained the Dollar’s incredible run. Now on a 10-week bullish binge, this is the most enduring greenback run on record.
Euro at Potentially Significant Turning Point
The Euro tumbled to fresh lows versus the high-flying US Dollar on a week of bad news for Europe and much better developments out of the US. But why might the Euro/Dollar exchange rate be at risk of an important bounce?
Japanese Yen May Rebound as Risk Aversion Sweeps Financial Markets
The markets navigated through a treacherous succession of high-profile event risk over the past two weeks, leaving investors with much to digest. Investors will have just such an opportunity in the week ahead as a lull in news-flow allows for a period of reflection.
GBP/USD Risks Larger Rebound on Fed Doves; Higher-Lows in Focus
The GBP/USD fell back from a fresh weekly high of 1.6523 even as Scotland voted to stay within the U.K., but fresh commentary coming out of the Federal Reserve may spur a further advance in the exchange rate should the group of central bank doves talk down interest rate expectations.
Fed Sends Gold Sharply Lower- Death Cross Warns of Further Losses
Gold prices are softer this week with the precious metal off by 1.13% to trade at $1215 ahead of the New York close on Friday.
