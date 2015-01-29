USING STRATEGY TOWAVE. TRADES 26-28.01.2015 (USDJPY)

Examples of trades with strategy using indicator ToWave. After that - weekly results 22-28.01.2015 (+103 pips). Summary from 15.01-28.01.2015 +332 pips. Strategy was described in my blog early.

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/312436

There are 7 trades may be possible during 3 days.

Case 1 - buy, M15 trend is crossed in direction of H1-trend; loss -15 pips;

Case 2 - sell, M15 trend is crossed with breakthrough H1-trend; this case I combine with case 3 (don't close, because it is high probability to open second sell position in direction of trend)

Case 3 - sell, M15 trend is crossed in direction of H1-trend; profit +49 pips;

Case 4- buy, M15 trend is crossed with breakthrough H1-trend; profit +10 pips;

Case 5 - sell, M15 trend is crossed with breakthrough H1-trend; profit +14 pips;

Case 6- buy, M15 trend is crossed with breakthrough H1-trend; loss -36 pips; FRS reports - high risk, usually I don't open trades in this period;

Case 7- sell, M15 trend is crossed with breakthrough H1-trend; profit +0 pips.

Weekly results: +103 pips, +87$, +6% to deposit

Charts: Н1, М15 (cases 1,2,3), М15 (cases 4,5), М15(cases 6,7), weekly report